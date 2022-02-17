Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi said batsmen cannot hit Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan freely.
Rashid has developed a reputation as being one of the trickiest bowlers to face in international cricket.
Currently, he is playing for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 and has taken seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 6.75.
“You cannot hit him freely unless he gives a lot of flight,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.
