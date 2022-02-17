Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Well-known Pakistan power-hitter Shahid Afridi admitted it is extremely tough to spot Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan’s googly.

He noted that this is the case due to Rashid’s quick arm action when bowling.

The 23-year-old is currently featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is playing for the Lahore Qalandars and has picked up seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 6.75.

“His arm is very quick which is why you cannot pick his googly,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

