Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan’s “googly is hard to pick”.

Rashid has established himself as one of the top spinners in the world since he has a lot of different variations in his arsenal.

He has been playing for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL and claimed seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 6.75.

“He has turn as well and his googly is hard to pick too,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: So much energy in his bowling, Pakistan great Shahid Afridi on 23-year-old who is a wicket-taking machine

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 627 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1111 ( 17.94 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2093 ( 33.79 % ) Multan Sultans 1134 ( 18.31 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 645 ( 10.41 % ) Quetta Gladiators 584 ( 9.43 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 627 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1111 ( 17.94 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2093 ( 33.79 % ) Multan Sultans 1134 ( 18.31 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 645 ( 10.41 % ) Quetta Gladiators 584 ( 9.43 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...