Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan’s “googly is hard to pick”.
Rashid has established himself as one of the top spinners in the world since he has a lot of different variations in his arsenal.
He has been playing for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL and claimed seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 6.75.
“He has turn as well and his googly is hard to pick too,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.
