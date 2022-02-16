Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan bowls with so much energy.

Rashid is one of the most consistent wicket-takers in the world and is widely regarded as one of the toughest spinners to face.

Currently, he is representing the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has taken seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 6.75.

“There is so much energy in his bowling,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

