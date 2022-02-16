Zero awareness, Haroon Rasheed on four exceptional Pakistan players

Haroon Rasheed: “Waqar, Moin, Inzamam, and Mushtaq worked with me at [the] junior level. They were exceptional talents but when it comes to game awareness, they had zero”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rasheed said legendary players like Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Moin Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed had “zero awareness”.
He noted that he worked with them at the junior level and noticed this flaw in them at that time.
Rasheed admitted that he was shocked such talented players had such a glaringly obvious weakness, and subsequently noticed that a “lack of skilled coaching at grassroots was the reason behind it”.
“Waqar, Moin, Inzamam, and Mushtaq worked with me at [the] junior level. They were exceptional talents but when it comes to game awareness, they had zero. I was surprised to see them in such a state and I observed that lack of skilled coaching at grassroots was the reason behind it,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.