Zero awareness, Haroon Rasheed on four exceptional Pakistan players

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rasheed said legendary players like Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Moin Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed had “zero awareness”.

He noted that he worked with them at the junior level and noticed this flaw in them at that time.

Rasheed admitted that he was shocked such talented players had such a glaringly obvious weakness, and subsequently noticed that a “lack of skilled coaching at grassroots was the reason behind it”.

“Waqar, Moin, Inzamam, and Mushtaq worked with me at [the] junior level. They were exceptional talents but when it comes to game awareness, they had zero. I was surprised to see them in such a state and I observed that lack of skilled coaching at grassroots was the reason behind it,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He 100% needs backup, Sarfaraz Ahmed on Pakistan player with high expectations

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24223 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 2522 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7785 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36305 ( 28.36 % ) Imran Khan 24654 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2851 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2397 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 445 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4781 ( 3.73 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2598 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7617 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9078 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 979 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1776 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24223 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 2522 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7785 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36305 ( 28.36 % ) Imran Khan 24654 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2851 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2397 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 445 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4781 ( 3.73 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2598 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7617 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9078 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 979 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1776 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...