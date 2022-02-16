Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said captain Babar Azam definitely needs backup from the other players in the team.

He noted that Azam “alone cannot do wonders”, but if everyone contributes, the national team can achieve great success.

Both Sarfaraz and Azam are currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the former captaining the Quetta Gladiators and the latter leading the Karachi Kings.

“A captain alone cannot do wonders as he the backup from teammates is obligatory,” he said during the PCB’s ceremony to honour cricketers as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan will soon host Australia on home soil for the first time in 24 years.

The three-Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two teams will then play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

