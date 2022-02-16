Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed “knows the game very well”.

Azam noted that even though Sarfaraz is not captain anymore, he “is always there to support me”.

Sarfaraz, who is currently captaining the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7, used to be undroppable as he captained the national team in all three formats and was the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

However, after being removed as skipper and replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, he only plays international cricket sporadically.

Nonetheless, Azam appreciates the fact that he can always turn to Sarfaraz whenever he needs advice.

“He knows the game very well and is always there to support me,” the 27-year-old, who is leading the Karachi Kings in the PSL, said during the PCB’s ceremony to honour cricketers as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam and Sarfaraz will both be readying themselves for the upcoming home series against Australia, who are coming to Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The historic series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

