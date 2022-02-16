Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he always goes to former skipper Sarfarfaz Ahmed if he needs “captaincy advice”.

Sarfaraz used to lead the national team in all three formats and had a lot of success during his tenure in charge of the side.

Azam also noted that Sarfaraz has a lot of experience captaining teams, especially considering that he is currently leading the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7.

Azam, meanwhile, is in charge of the Karachi Kings.

“I always go to him for captaincy advice because I know his experience as a skipper,” he said during the PCB’s ceremony to honour cricketers as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam will now be gearing up for Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia.

The Australian team will be visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two teams will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Learned a lot from him, Babar Azam on former Pakistan captain

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 604 ( 10.13 % ) Karachi Kings 1107 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.34 % ) Multan Sultans 1071 ( 17.97 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.52 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.46 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 604 ( 10.13 % ) Karachi Kings 1107 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.34 % ) Multan Sultans 1071 ( 17.97 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.52 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.46 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...