Learned a lot from him, Babar Azam on former Pakistan captain

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that he learned a lot from ex-skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz used to lead the national team in all three formats before being replaced and losing his spot as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman to Mohammad Rizwan.

Nonetheless, Azam heaped praise on the 34-year-old for his outstanding captaincy skills.

“As a captain, I learned a lot from Saifi Bhai,” he said during the PCB’s ceremony to honour cricketers as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam is currently captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has scored 266 runs in seven matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 44.33 and a strike-rate of 121.46.

He will now be preparing for the upcoming home series against Australia, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38483 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223253 ( 73.72 % ) Steve Smith 5987 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7486 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12833 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1882 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 615 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7885 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 948 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1829 ( 0.6 % ) Back

