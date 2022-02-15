Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi said he hopes opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad is given a chance to revive his international career in the future.

Shehzad has not played for Pakistan since October 2019, but has been in excellent form in domestic cricket as of late.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he scored 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 51.25.

While he is not part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afridi feels the 30-year-old should be recalled to the national team at some point.

“I hope that he will get a chance in the future,” he told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan will soon begin preparing for the home series against Australia, who are visiting the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Finally working hard, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player who wasn’t doing that before

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24200 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 2521 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7779 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36252 ( 28.35 % ) Imran Khan 24632 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2851 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2394 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 444 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4778 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2594 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7611 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9070 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 978 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1772 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24200 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 2521 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7779 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36252 ( 28.35 % ) Imran Khan 24632 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2851 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2394 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 444 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4778 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2594 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7611 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9070 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 978 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1772 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...