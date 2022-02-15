Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said batsman Ahmed Shehzad has to “perform outstandingly well” if he is to capture the attention of the national selectors.

Shehzad recently scored 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 51.25 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

However, Afridi pointed out that the 30-year-old will have to keep posting big scores on a consistent basis if he is to convince the selectors to recall him to the national team.

“He will have to perform outstandingly well in order to get noticed,” he told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team will host Australia for the first time in 24 years from March to April, with the series consisting of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two teams will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

