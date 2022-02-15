Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said he is glad to see top order batsman Ahmed Shehzad finally “working hard and focusing on cricket”.
Shehzad has been embroiled in numerous controversies in the past and last played international cricket in October 2019.
However, he was recently in action for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he accumulated 410 runs in five matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 51.25.
Despite his red-hot form, Shehzad is not featuring in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).
“The good thing is that he is working hard and focusing on cricket which was missing,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.
The Pakistan team will soon be preparing for their home series against Australia, who will be coming to the nation for the first time in 24 years.
The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The Test series will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.
The two teams will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.
