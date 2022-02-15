Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi said batsman Ahmed Shehzad still needs to make changes to his game going forward.
Shehzad looked impressive in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he amassed 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 51.25.
While Afridi has noticed a few positive changes in Shehzad since he last played for Pakistan in October 2019, he reiterated that further improvements still need to be made.
“I think that after spending time away from the team, I have seen a few changes in him but still [a] few things need to be changed,” he told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.
Pakistan will soon be gearing up for their first home series against Australia in 24 years, which will feature three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.
