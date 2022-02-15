Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi said batsman Ahmed Shehzad still needs to make changes to his game going forward.

Shehzad looked impressive in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he amassed 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 51.25.

While Afridi has noticed a few positive changes in Shehzad since he last played for Pakistan in October 2019, he reiterated that further improvements still need to be made.

“I think that after spending time away from the team, I have seen a few changes in him but still [a] few things need to be changed,” he told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan will soon be gearing up for their first home series against Australia in 24 years, which will feature three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24200 ( 18.92 % ) Waqar Younis 2521 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7779 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 36252 ( 28.35 % ) Imran Khan 24632 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2851 ( 2.23 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2394 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 444 ( 0.35 % ) Younis Khan 4778 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2594 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7611 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 9070 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 978 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1772 ( 1.39 % ) Back

