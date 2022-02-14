Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan power-hitter Shahid Afridi said every franchise has an opinion when it comes to the batting duo of Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal.
Shehzad and Akmal have both been involved in numerous controversies, which has resulted in their international careers stalling.
Nonetheless, Shehzad was in good form in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he made 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 51.25.
Akmal, meanwhile, left Pakistan in October to play league cricket in the USA.
However, he is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
“Every franchise holds an opinion about Ahmed and Umar Akmal,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.
The Pakistan team will soon prepare for their historic home series against Australia, who will be touring the country for the first time in 24 years.
The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.
The two teams will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.
