Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said after a long time, he is finally seeing opener Ahmed Shehzad look “very positive” when batting.
Shehzad has been in excellent form lately, especially in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he accumulated 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 51.25.
Despite his red-hot form, he is not part of any Pakistan Super League (PSL) team for PSL 7.
“He looked very positive and that was something which I didn’t see in his batting for long. He was taking too much pressure,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.
The Pakistan team will soon be preparing for the home series against Australia, who are visiting the country for the first time in 24 years.
The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.
The two teams will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.
