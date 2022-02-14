Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi said top order batsman Ahmed Shehzad looked outstanding when he played alongside him in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

In that tournament, Shehzad scored 149 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.25 and a strike-rate of 155.20.

“He played a few innings alongside me in the KPL and he was outstanding,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Shehzad was also in good form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he amassed 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 51.25.

Despite putting up a number of impressive performances, Shehzad isn’t playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Pakistan team will soon begin preparing for their first home series against Australia in 24 years, which will feature three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

