Renowned Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said Ahmed Shehzad’s biggest strength is “his natural game”.
Shehzad was in fine form in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he scored 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 51.25.
However, he isn’t part of any team in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).
“When he plays his natural game, that is his strength,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.
The Pakistan team will soon host Australia for the first time in 24 years, with the series comprising of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The Test series will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.
