Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Ahmed Shehzad is “a very good choice” for an opener.

Since the national team has been trying to find the right combination at the top of the order, Afridi has urged them to try Shehzad.

The 30-year-old has featured in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20 Internationals to date, but his last match for Pakistan came in October 2019.

Shehzad was in good form in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he scored 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 51.25.

However, he isn’t part of any squad in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Ahmed Shehzad has played a lot of cricket and I say this that if Pakistan have an option for an opener, then Ahmed is a very good choice,” Afridi told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan will soon be in action against Australia, who will be touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two teams will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

