Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes that Abdul Razzaq would be a good candidate for the power-hitting coach role advertised for the national team.

Razzaq does have coaching experience as he is currently in charge of Central Punjab.

Given the fact that Razzaq was renowned for his big-hitting skills, Afridi feels that he should be considered for the post of power-hitting coach.

“I think someone like Abdul Razzaq shouldn’t be kept in an office for the selection of players. He should be out on the field helping the cricketers learn from his own all-round skills,” he said on Game Set Match as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team will play a historic home series against Australia from March to April.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

