Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said England batsman Haseeb Hameed “seems to have no stroke”.

His criticism of the 25-year-old comes after Hameed had a disastrous Ashes series, where he was limited to 80 runs in four Tests at an average of 10.

Combined with England’s overall poor performance, Australia went on to secure a dominant 4-0 series win.

“Till the time he is out in the middle, he seems to have no stroke,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Hameed has been dropped for England’s next Test assignment, which is a three-Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Has he not faced genuine pace, former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt on underperforming batsman

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38475 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223154 ( 73.72 % ) Steve Smith 5985 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7485 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12829 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1881 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 615 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7884 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 944 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1829 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38475 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223154 ( 73.72 % ) Steve Smith 5985 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7485 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12829 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1881 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 615 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7884 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 944 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1829 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...