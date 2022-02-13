Salman Butt: “Till the time he is out in the middle, he seems to have no stroke”
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said England batsman Haseeb Hameed “seems to have no stroke”.
His criticism of the 25-year-old comes after Hameed had a disastrous Ashes series, where he was limited to 80 runs in four Tests at an average of 10.
Combined with England’s overall poor performance, Australia went on to secure a dominant 4-0 series win.
“Till the time he is out in the middle, he seems to have no stroke,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.
Hameed has been dropped for England’s next Test assignment, which is a three-Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.
