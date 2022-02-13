Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt said the way England batsman Haseeb Hameed has been performing as of late, it looks like he hasn’t faced genuine fast bowling before.

Hameed was nowhere near his best during the recent Ashes series against Australia, which England lost 4-0.

He only managed to accumulate 80 runs in four Tests at a dismal average of 10.

“It looks like he hasn’t had any exposure to genuine pace,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

“How many genuine pacers are there in county cricket? I don’t know what he has done.”

Hameed’s poor performance in the Ashes saw him get axed from the Test squad for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies.

