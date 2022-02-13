Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt said England opener Haseeb Hameed doesn’t seem to have any timing whatsoever when playing his shots.

Hameed failed to impress in the recent Ashes series against Australia as he was held to 80 runs in four Tests at an average of 10.

Since he couldn’t get the job done during that series, the 25-year-old has been dropped for England’s three-Test tour of the West Indies.

“The basic element missing in his batting is time. He doesn’t seem to have any,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

