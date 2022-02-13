Salman Butt: “He doesn’t seem to have time against fast bowlers”
Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said England top order batsman Haseeb Hameed seems to struggle against fast bowling.
He noted that Hameed seems to be rushing his shot when facing seamers, which has resulted in him throwing his wicket away over and over again.
Salman’s observation comes after the 25-year-old endured a dismal Ashes series against Australia.
Hameed scored 80 runs in four Tests at an average of 10 and has subsequently been dropped for England’s three-Test series against the West Indies.
“He doesn’t seem to have time against fast bowlers,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.
