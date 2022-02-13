Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said England top order batsman Haseeb Hameed seems to struggle against fast bowling.

He noted that Hameed seems to be rushing his shot when facing seamers, which has resulted in him throwing his wicket away over and over again.

Salman’s observation comes after the 25-year-old endured a dismal Ashes series against Australia.

Hameed scored 80 runs in four Tests at an average of 10 and has subsequently been dropped for England’s three-Test series against the West Indies.

“He doesn’t seem to have time against fast bowlers,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Late on the ball, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt identifies weakness in 25-year-old

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38475 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223154 ( 73.72 % ) Steve Smith 5985 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7485 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12829 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1881 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 615 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7884 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 944 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1829 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38475 ( 12.71 % ) Babar Azam 223154 ( 73.72 % ) Steve Smith 5985 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7485 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12829 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 1000 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1881 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 615 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7884 ( 2.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 944 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1829 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...