Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has identified a weakness in England opener Haseeb Hameed, saying he is “late on the ball”.

Salman pointed this out after England’s nightmare Ashes tour of Australia, which ended in them losing 4-0.

Hameed featured in four Tests and only made 80 runs at an average of 10.

“Haseeb Hameed seems late on the ball,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Hameed’s disastrous Ashes campaign resulted in him being dropped for England’s upcoming three-Test tour of the West Indies.

