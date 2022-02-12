Salman Butt: “Dom Sibley was similar”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said he cannot understand why England opener Dom Sibley has failed to live up to expectations in Test cricket.
Sibley has represented England in 22 Tests and scored 1,042 runs, which includes two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 28.94.
He last played international cricket in August 2021 and was not picked for the recent Ashes series against Australia, which the Baggy Greens won 4-0.
“Dom Sibley was similar,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.
Sibley was also overlooked for England’s forthcoming three-Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.
