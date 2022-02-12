Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said he cannot understand why England opener Dom Sibley has failed to live up to expectations in Test cricket.

Sibley has represented England in 22 Tests and scored 1,042 runs, which includes two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 28.94.

He last played international cricket in August 2021 and was not picked for the recent Ashes series against Australia, which the Baggy Greens won 4-0.

“Dom Sibley was similar,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Sibley was also overlooked for England’s forthcoming three-Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Is he using the bat for something else, former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt on top order player

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38465 ( 12.72 % ) Babar Azam 222959 ( 73.71 % ) Steve Smith 5980 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7485 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12826 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 997 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1877 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 614 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7883 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 939 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1827 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38465 ( 12.72 % ) Babar Azam 222959 ( 73.71 % ) Steve Smith 5980 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7485 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12826 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 997 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1877 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 614 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7883 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 939 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1827 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...