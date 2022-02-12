Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has questioned whether England opener Rory Burns is using his bat for something else.

Salman’s criticism comes after Burns failed to have much of an impact in the recent Ashes series against Australia.

In the three Tests he played, he mustered 77 runs at a disappointing average of 12.83.

“I have nothing personal against him but the bat in his hand seems like it’s for some other use,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Burns will have to win back his spot in the England team now as he was dropped for the upcoming three-Test series against the West Indies, which will be held in the Caribbean.

