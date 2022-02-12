Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said current skipper Babar Azam has been meeting everyone’s expectations with his strong performances.

Azam was in fine form throughout 2021 and even won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

Currently, he is captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29.

“His individual performance is also up to the mark,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam will now be preparing for the upcoming home series against Australia, which will mark the first time in 24 years that the Australian team has come to Pakistan.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be held from March 4 to 25, with the first Test being played in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

