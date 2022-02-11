Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said leading the Lahore Qalandars is a good learning experience for left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all formats and despite only being 21 years old, he is already being given more responsibility.

However, while some may be worried about the captaincy negatively affecting his performances, Inzamam noted that the talented youngster will continue to develop and gain valuable skills that will come in handy going forward.

“It is important to give such responsibilities to youngsters, as they will be prepared when they are given such a task at the national level,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afridi has taken seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70.

He will be hoping to keep performing well in the upcoming home series against Australia.

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, with the series consisting of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ruins all your plans, Shaheen Shah Afridi on Pakistan player who troubles opposition bowlers

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 603 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1106 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1069 ( 17.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.47 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 603 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1106 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1069 ( 17.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...