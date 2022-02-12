Salman Butt: “Rory Burns doesn’t seem like a cricketer”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said England opener Rory Burns doesn’t look like a cricketer.
This comes after England’s disastrous Ashes tour of Australia, where they were demolished 4-0.
Burns only managed to score 77 runs in three matches at an average of 12.83.
“Rory Burns doesn’t seem like a cricketer,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.
As a result of his poor performance against Australia, Burns has been dropped for England’s upcoming three-Test tour of the West Indies.
