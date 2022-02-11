Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said captain Babar Azam puts his skills to the test whenever he bowls at him.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in all three formats right now.

In fact, his strong performances throughout 2021 saw him win the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

“His solid technique tests you whenever and wherever you bowl at him,” Afridi was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Afridi and Azam are participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they are captaining the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings respectively.

Afridi has picked up seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70, while Azam has accumulated 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29.

The talented duo will now be gearing up for the national team’s home series against Australia, which sees the Australian team visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be held from March 4 to 25, with the first Test being played in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two teams will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

