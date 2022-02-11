He’s a tough cookie, Afridi on Pakistan player in rich vein of form

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said captain Babar Azam is a “tough cookie”.

Azam is coming off a phenomenal 2021, where he was one of the most consistent performers and won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year prize.

“Babar is a tough cookie,” Afridi was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Afridi is currently captaining the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7, where he has claimed seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70.

As for Azam, who is leading the Karachi Kings, he has amassed 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29.

Both players will now be preparing for the upcoming historic home series against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 603 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1106 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1069 ( 17.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.47 % ) Back

