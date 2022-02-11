Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said captain Babar Azam is dangerously good since he hits bowlers to the boundary with a “smile on his face”.

Azam has been one of the most consistent run-scorers in all three formats as of late.

His efforts with the bat in 2021 were rewarded as he won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year prize.

“Wearing a soft smile on his face, he will dispatch you to boundary in every part of the ground,” Afridi was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Both players are performing well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with Afridi leading the Lahore Qalandars and Azam captaining the Karachi Kings.

Afridi has taken seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70, while Azam has scored 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29.

With Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia fast approaching, both players will no doubt be hoping to be at their very best throughout the series, which will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

