Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi said captain Babar Azam has the ability to ruin bowlers’ plans since he is such a talented batsman.

Azam is one of the elite cricketers in the world right now and is right up there with the best of the best in all formats.

He consistent performances against different opponents earned him the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2021.

Afridi, as quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website, noted that Azam is so good that he will “nullify all your plans”.

Currently, he and Azam are playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they are captaining the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings respectively.

Afridi has been in top form as he has claimed seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70.

Azam has also been getting the job done with the bat as he has made 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29.

They will be aiming to maintain this momentum heading into Pakistan’s home series against Australia, who will be touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be held from March 4 to 25, with the first Test being played in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

