Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has a “phenomenal ability to adapt to conditions quickly”.

Despite only being 21 years old, Afridi has become the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals.

His consistency when it comes to taking wickets resulted in him winning the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award for 2021.

In addition to adapting quickly, Azam also praised Afridi for his “passion to learn”.

“He has a passion to learn and, over the years, has developed this phenomenal ability to adapt to conditions quickly,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Azam and Afridi are currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the former captaining the Karachi Kings and the latter leading the Lahore Qalandars.

Azam has scored 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29.

As for Afridi, he has taken seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70.

Both players will play an integral role in the national team’s upcoming home series against Australia.

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, with the series comprising of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be held from March 4 to 25, with the first Test being played in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

They will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Keeps batsmen guessing what’s coming next, Babar Azam on Pakistan youngster impressing everyone

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 603 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1106 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1069 ( 17.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.47 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 603 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1106 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1069 ( 17.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...