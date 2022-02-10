Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi keeps opposition batsmen guessing when bowling to them.

He is able to do this through his many variations, along with his ability to bowl both out-swing and in-swing, and change up his pace at any time.

As a result, he is able to “keep a batter judging”, Azam was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Afridi is coming off a magnificent year in 2021, where he took wickets regularly and won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year prize.

Currently, he is captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has taken seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70.

As for Azam, he is leading the Karachi Kings and has made 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29.

Their impressive PSL campaigns are a good sign for Pakistan ahead of the historic home series against Australia.

The Australian team will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, with the series consisting of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test matches will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited overs series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Deceptive variations, Babar Azam on Pakistan bowler who tricks batsmen with his pace

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 603 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1106 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1069 ( 17.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.47 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 603 ( 10.12 % ) Karachi Kings 1106 ( 18.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1987 ( 33.36 % ) Multan Sultans 1069 ( 17.95 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 627 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 564 ( 9.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...