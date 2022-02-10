Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi tricks batsmen with his deceptive variations.

Afridi has been one of the most consistent wicket-takers in international cricket as of late and his performances with the ball led to him winning the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award in 2021.

Given how often he faces Afridi and having seen him bowl on countless occasions, Azam pointed out that batsmen have to be wary of the 21-year-old’s “guileful variations”, as quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Azam and Afridi are both performing well in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam is captaining the Karachi Kings and has scored 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29.

Afridi, meanwhile, is leading the Lahore Qalandars and has taken seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70.

With Australia touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, both players will be gearing up for the series, which will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test series will be held from March 4 to 25, with the first Test being played in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two teams will then play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

