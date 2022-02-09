Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars chief executive Atif Rana said unearthing “young talents” Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf has been the “real profit” as they are benefiting Pakistan cricket in a major way.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and recently won the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award for 2021.

As for Haris, he has shown a lot of promise as well in both ODIs and T20 Internationals.

Currently, Afridi is captaining the Qalandars in PSL 7 and has taken seven wickets in five matches at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70.

Haris, meanwhile, has also claimed seven wickets in five games, but at an average of 29 and an economy rate of 10.32.

“Not only [is] the PSL benefiting from young talent but they [Shaheen and Haris] have proved that Pakistan cricket can also benefit from unearthing young talents such as them,” Rana was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Both Afridi and Haris will also be gearing up for Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan.

With Australia coming to the country for the first time in 24 years, both players are expected to be selected.

Australia and Pakistan will play three Tests from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

They will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

