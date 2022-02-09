His performances declined, Afridi on Pakistan player who needs to step up

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed’s performances “declined” when he was captain of the national team.

Afridi noted that because Sarfaraz was not leading by example, it resulted in the team failing to live up to expectations.

Due to this, the world-renowned power-hitter said it is “very important for the captain to perform and set an example for other team members”.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed’s own performance declined which is why the team was also not performing. It’s very important for the captain to perform and set an example for other team members,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Sarfaraz is currently captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 48 runs in five games at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 106.66.

With Australia touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, the 34-year-old, who is the back-up to first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, will be hoping to put up a number of strong performances as the PSL goes on in order to ensure he is picked for the series.

Australia’s tour of Pakistan will consist of three Tests from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two teams will then play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

