Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is an inspiration and icon for young players in the country.

Dahani has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success and has become one of the most popular bowlers in all of Pakistan.

Ramiz also praised the Larkana native for growing the presence of cricket and making it popular in a place “where the game was not well known”.

“Dahani is an inspiration and icon for young cricketers in interior Sindh. He made cricket popular in an area where the game was not well known,” Ramiz said at the PCB honours its Heroes and Stars ceremony as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Thank you so much because now youngsters of Sindh want to play cricket because of you.”

Dahani is currently representing the Multan Sultans in PSL 7 and has taken five wickets in four matches at an average of 26.40 and an economy rate of 10.15.

A strong showing in the PSL could result in Dahani being picked for Pakistan’s upcoming historic home series against Australia from March to April.

Australia, who will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, will play three Tests from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

They will then play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He can be a surprise for some players, Trevor Bayliss on Pakistan seamer who can bowl over 150 kph

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 2082 ( 82.75 % ) No! 434 ( 17.25 % ) Back

Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 2082 ( 82.75 % ) No! 434 ( 17.25 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...