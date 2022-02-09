Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain “can be a bit of a surprise” for players who haven’t faced him before.

Hasnain is one of the young talents who has been identified as a future asset for the national team.

He recently represented the Thunder in BBL 11 and was in fantastic form as he claimed seven wickets in five games at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.

“When local players haven’t seen guys like Mohammad it can be a bit of a surprise,” Bayliss told the Thunder’s website. “After that [debut] the other teams were a little bit more circumspect against him because they knew what to expect – but that’s all part of the learning process on both sides of the equation.”

Most recently, Hasnain was playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he picked up three wickets in three matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44.

However, he was reported for a suspect action during the BBL and underwent a test, where it was revealed that his bowling action was illegal.

He will now have to make some changes and undergo another test. If his action is deemed to be legal, he will be permitted to bowl in international matches again.

The timing of this couldn’t have been worse for Hasnain as it comes right before the historic home series against Australia, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The two sides will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited over series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

