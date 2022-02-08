Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Sydney Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss said Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain will have an advantage when Pakistan tour Australia in the future.

He noted that Hasnain will have had experience playing in Australian conditions as he recently represented the Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

What’s more is that the 21-year-old had a huge impact with the ball during his BBL campaign as he took seven wickets in five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.

“The reason a lot of the young internationals come out [to the BBL] is for experience; to learn how to play in conditions that are different to what they’re used to,” Bayliss told the Thunder’s website.

“I’m sure Mohammad is hoping he tours Australia at some later date with Pakistan; obviously he’d come here with some experience of playing in Australian conditions.”

Hasnain had recently been playing for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7 and claimed three wickets in three games at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44.

He was reported for a suspicious bowling action during the BBL and it was subsequently found to be illegal when he underwent a test.

Hasnain will not be allowed to bowl in international matches until he rectifies his bowling action and gets it retested, upon where it is deemed to be legal.

As a result of this, it is likely that he will miss the historic home series against Australia, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The two sides will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited over series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Difficult to play, Trevor Bayliss on Pakistan player who bowls with an extra bit of pace

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 599 ( 10.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1105 ( 18.6 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1984 ( 33.39 % ) Multan Sultans 1067 ( 17.96 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 625 ( 10.52 % ) Quetta Gladiators 562 ( 9.46 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 599 ( 10.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1105 ( 18.6 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1984 ( 33.39 % ) Multan Sultans 1067 ( 17.96 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 625 ( 10.52 % ) Quetta Gladiators 562 ( 9.46 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...