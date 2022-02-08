Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Sydney Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss was impressed with Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain’s pace during the Big Bash League (BBL).

Hasnain was in fine form during his stint with the Thunder as he took seven wickets in five games for the Thunder at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.

The 21-year-old, who many feel have a bright future ahead of him, even hit speeds of 155 kph while bowling in the tournament.

“He has pace,” Bayliss told the Thunder’s website.

Despite his brilliant campaign with the Thunder, it ended on a sour note as Hasnain was reported for a suspicious bowling action.

It was later confirmed that his action was illegal.

Hasnain will now be banned from bowling in international matches until he rectifies his action and gets it retested.

Prior to finding out that his bowling action was illegal, Hasnain has been playing for the Quetta Gladiators and had claimed three wickets in three matches at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44.

It is likely that Hasnain won’t be picked for the upcoming home series against Australia, which is the Australian team’s first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

The series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be held from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

Australia and Pakistan will then play the three ODIs and one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

