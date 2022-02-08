His yorkers are good, Bayliss on lightning quick Pakistan bowler

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Sydney Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss has praised Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain for having “a good yorker”.

This comes after Hasnain played for the Thunder in the recently-concluded edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

In the five matches he played, the 21-year-old picked up seven wickets at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.

“A good yorker,” Bayliss told the Thunder’s website.

Hasnain had been flying high during his time with the Thunder, but his campaign was marred when he was reported for a suspect bowling action.

Upon having it tested, it was found that Hasnain’s bowling action was illegal.

Hasnain had been playing for the Quetta Gladiators when the result was announced and had taken three wickets in three games at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44.

The lightning quick fast bowler will only be permitted to bowl in international matches when he gets his action retested and it is deemed to be legal.

It is likely that Hasnain will miss the upcoming home series against Pakistan unless he gets his action cleared prior to the start of it.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, and the series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

Australia and Pakistan will play three Tests from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This youngster has pace, Trevor Bayliss impressed with 21-year-old Pakistan star

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 598 ( 10.09 % ) Karachi Kings 1103 ( 18.62 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1980 ( 33.42 % ) Multan Sultans 1060 ( 17.89 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 624 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 560 ( 9.45 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 598 ( 10.09 % ) Karachi Kings 1103 ( 18.62 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1980 ( 33.42 % ) Multan Sultans 1060 ( 17.89 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 624 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 560 ( 9.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...