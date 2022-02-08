Brought a bit of pace, Bayliss on Pakistan seamer who can hit 155 kph

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Sydney Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss praised Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, saying he “brought a bit of pace” during his eventful Big Bash League (BBL) campaign.

The 21-year-old took seven wickets in five games for the Thunder at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.

“He brought a bit of pace,” Bayliss told the Thunder’s website. “Even though he’s only a young guy he brought his international experience with him.”

However, Hasnain was reported for a suspicious bowling action during the tournament and it was recently revealed that his action was found to be illegal.

The talented youngster had been representing the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7 and picked up three wickets in three games at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44.

He will be banned from bowling in international matches until he gets his action retested and it is found to be legal.

The timing of Hasnain’s illegal bowling action couldn’t have been worse as it comes right before Australia’s tour of Pakistan.

Australia, who are coming to Pakistan after 24 years, will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited over series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Learned how to bowl the wobble seam ball from him, James Anderson on talented Pakistan bowler who could move the ball a long way

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 598 ( 10.09 % ) Karachi Kings 1103 ( 18.62 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1980 ( 33.42 % ) Multan Sultans 1060 ( 17.89 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 624 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 560 ( 9.45 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 598 ( 10.09 % ) Karachi Kings 1103 ( 18.62 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1980 ( 33.42 % ) Multan Sultans 1060 ( 17.89 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 624 ( 10.53 % ) Quetta Gladiators 560 ( 9.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...