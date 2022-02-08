Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss said Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain showed he can be “difficult to play” in T20 cricket since he has “that extra bit of pace”.

Hasnain was in red-hot form throughout his stint with the Thunder in BBL 11.

He featured in five matches and claimed seven wickets at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.

“He showed that even in T20 cricket that extra bit of pace can be difficult to play,” Bayliss told the Thunder’s website.

Most recently, Hasnain had been playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He picked up three wickets in three games at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44.

However, he was found to have an illegal bowling action after being reported for a suspect action during the BBL.

Hasnain has been banned from bowling in international matches and will only be allowed to do so again once his action is retested and determined to be legal.

The timing of this couldn’t be worse for Hasnain as it comes right before Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

The two sides will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests be held in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited over series will be played in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His yorkers are good, Trevor Bayliss on lightning quick Pakistan bowler

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 599 ( 10.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1105 ( 18.6 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1984 ( 33.39 % ) Multan Sultans 1067 ( 17.96 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 625 ( 10.52 % ) Quetta Gladiators 562 ( 9.46 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 599 ( 10.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1105 ( 18.6 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1984 ( 33.39 % ) Multan Sultans 1067 ( 17.96 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 625 ( 10.52 % ) Quetta Gladiators 562 ( 9.46 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...