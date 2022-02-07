Image courtesy of: Zimbio
England pace bowler James Anderson has revealed that he learned how to bowl wobble seam deliveries by watching Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif.
Anderson recalled how Asif was bowling that exact delivery in 2010 and subsequently practised bowling it.
“It was before the 2010/11 Ashes, David Saker was our bowling coach. He said Kookaburra doesn’t swing for the huge amount of time, so something else in the locker as a bowler was crucial here in Australia for success,” Anderson told 7 Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“In summer 2010, we played against Pakistan and Mohammad Asif was bowling this ball which just wobbled a little bit, it was not seaming nor swinging, he was just trying to nip off the seam.
“So I spent the whole summer practising that and working on it and was comfortable to bowl here [in Australia] which actually brought success for me throughout that series.”
Asif represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and claimed 106 wickets at an average of 24.36.
He also featured in 38 ODIs and took 46 wickets at an average of 33.13.
As for his T20 International career, he picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.
