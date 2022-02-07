Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said Mohammad Rizwan has silenced his critics with his consistent performances.

Akmal pointed out that Rizwan was heavily criticised in the past, but this is not the case anymore.

He noted that Rizwan has “proven his worth”, especially after he won the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award for 2021.

“There was a lot of criticism against him but he has proven his worth,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is now captaining the Multan Sultans in PSL 7 and has continued to excel with the bat.

In the five games he has played, he has accumulated 215 runs, which includes three fifties, at an average of 53.75 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Rizwan’s form is a great sign for Pakistan as they prepare for the upcoming series against Australia.

Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and the series will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The Test matches will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the entire limited over series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Very focused on his own game, Kamran Akmal on Pakistan player scoring plenty of runs

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 565 ( 10.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1093 ( 19.49 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1864 ( 33.24 % ) Multan Sultans 938 ( 16.73 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 598 ( 10.67 % ) Quetta Gladiators 549 ( 9.79 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 565 ( 10.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1093 ( 19.49 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1864 ( 33.24 % ) Multan Sultans 938 ( 16.73 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 598 ( 10.67 % ) Quetta Gladiators 549 ( 9.79 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...