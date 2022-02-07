Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Kamran Akmal said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is very focused on his own game.

He noted that Rizwan’s dedication and hard work is the reason behind his recent success.

In 2021, Rizwan had a standout year and was awarded the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year prize.

“We have always seen his focus directed towards his own game and towards cricket,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is captaining the Multan Sultans in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

So far, he has amassed 215 runs in five matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 53.75 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Rizwan will no doubt be hoping to maintain his form in the upcoming home series against Australia, which will mark the first time in 24 years that the Australian team has toured Pakistan.

Australia and Pakistan will play three Tests from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

They will then play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

