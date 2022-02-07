Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Kamran Akmal believes Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan could be in the national team for a long time to come as he sees him playing for another “8-10 years”.

Rizwan has cemented his position as Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

Given how well he fared in 2021, along the with the fact that he won the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award, Akmal feels that Rizwan still has a long and prosperous career ahead of him.

“He is set to play for at least 8-10 years,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is currently featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is captaining the Multan Sultans.

He has featured in five matches thus far and amassed 215 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 53.75 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Aside from wanting to keep scoring in the PSL, Rizwan will also be hoping to make some big scores in the upcoming home series against Australia.

With Australia touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, Rizwan will be looking to contribute in all three formats.

Australia and Pakistan will play three Tests from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 565 ( 10.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1093 ( 19.49 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1864 ( 33.24 % ) Multan Sultans 938 ( 16.73 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 598 ( 10.67 % ) Quetta Gladiators 549 ( 9.79 % )

