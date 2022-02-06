Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said Mohammad Rizwan “always believed in hard work”.

He noted that Rizwan’s efforts have paid off big time as he has now cemented his position as the national team’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman in all three formats.

Rizwan was a standout performer in 2021 and was rewarded for his consistent performances as he was named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

“Rizwan always believed in hard work,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan has also been in good form in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is captaining the Multan Sultans.

In the five games he has played, he has accumulated 215 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 53.75 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 524 ( 9.99 % ) Karachi Kings 1078 ( 20.55 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1731 ( 32.99 % ) Multan Sultans 806 ( 15.36 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 577 ( 11 % ) Quetta Gladiators 531 ( 10.12 % )

